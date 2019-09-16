UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Leaders Reiterate To Continue Freedom Struggle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:19 PM

APHC leaders reiterate to continue freedom struggle

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Monday strongly condemned curfew and communications blockade including mobile and internet services for the 43rd day in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Monday strongly condemned curfew and communications blockade including mobile and internet services for the 43rd day in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Hurriyat leaders Bilal Ahmad Siddiqi and Zamrooda Habib in their separate statements issued in Srinagar denounced the aggression of India and use of brute force, pellets and teargas shelling on Kashmiris. They urged the International community to take action against Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

They said the ban on religious functions and Friday prayers was violation of international laws and urged the United Nations to play its role in halting the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. The leaders while paying rich tributes to martyrs during the clampdown reiterated to continue righteous demand for right to self determination, against all odds.

Senior APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori's spokesman in a statement said that Kashmir is an international dispute and India will not be able to break the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom through use of brute force.

Meanwhile, APHCAJK and Tehreek�e-Khawateen Kashmir leader, Shameem Shawl in Geneva urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

She urged United Nations Human Rights Commission to send its team to occupied Kashmir to monitor the worst situation of Kashmiris who are under siege having no communication with the outside world due to blockade. She said Narender Modi is a killer of humanity and is a big threat to peace in South Asia.

Secretary General of J&K Young Men's League, Shakeelur Rehman in a statement expressed his deep gratitude to the Pakistani civil and military leadership for their unequivocal reiteration of the state's principled standpoint on Kashmir. Terming the recent bold statement of Pakistan Prime Minister at a public gathering in Muzaffarabad as very reassuring, Shakeelur Rehman said such clear-headed policy statement would grab the world's attention as that came from no less than the chief executive of a nuclear state.

APHC- AJK leader and vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majid Malik in a statement expressing serious concern over the genocide policy of Indian government in occupied Kashmir has urged the world community to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris' aspirations. He said Hindutva ideology of RSS is threatening the Muslims of Jammu region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Mobile Nuclear Young Jammu Srinagar Geneva Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

8 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Paki ..

11 minutes ago

Seven-fers by Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi, century b ..

22 minutes ago

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

33 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation v ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) works out plan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.