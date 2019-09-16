APHC leaders reiterate to continue freedom struggle

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Monday strongly condemned curfew and communications blockade including mobile and internet services for the 43rd day in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Hurriyat leaders Bilal Ahmad Siddiqi and Zamrooda Habib in their separate statements issued in Srinagar denounced the aggression of India and use of brute force, pellets and teargas shelling on Kashmiris. They urged the International community to take action against Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

They said the ban on religious functions and Friday prayers was violation of international laws and urged the United Nations to play its role in halting the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. The leaders while paying rich tributes to martyrs during the clampdown reiterated to continue righteous demand for right to self determination, against all odds.

Senior APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori's spokesman in a statement said that Kashmir is an international dispute and India will not be able to break the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom through use of brute force.

Meanwhile, APHCAJK and Tehreek�e-Khawateen Kashmir leader, Shameem Shawl in Geneva urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

She urged United Nations Human Rights Commission to send its team to occupied Kashmir to monitor the worst situation of Kashmiris who are under siege having no communication with the outside world due to blockade. She said Narender Modi is a killer of humanity and is a big threat to peace in South Asia.

Secretary General of J&K Young Men's League, Shakeelur Rehman in a statement expressed his deep gratitude to the Pakistani civil and military leadership for their unequivocal reiteration of the state's principled standpoint on Kashmir. Terming the recent bold statement of Pakistan Prime Minister at a public gathering in Muzaffarabad as very reassuring, Shakeelur Rehman said such clear-headed policy statement would grab the world's attention as that came from no less than the chief executive of a nuclear state.

APHC- AJK leader and vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majid Malik in a statement expressing serious concern over the genocide policy of Indian government in occupied Kashmir has urged the world community to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris' aspirations. He said Hindutva ideology of RSS is threatening the Muslims of Jammu region.