APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The all Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have called upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions that granted the Kashmiris their right to self-determination,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders in their statements issued in connection with the Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed today, deplored that the failure of the UN to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK had resulted in the continued sufferings of the people of the occupied territory.

The APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in IIOJK. He said that the unabated genocide of the oppressed Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the brazen violations of international laws and commitments made by India before the various international fora have brought the whole world at the brink of yet another world war.

The APHC Vice Chairman said that the United Nations Security Council in its resolution passed on 5th January 1949 endorsed a binding to settle the Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite. He said this resolution established self-determination, which has been recognised as the most peaceful and democratic formula in the modern world, as the governing principle for the settlement of the dispute.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar maintained that that since 17th of January 1948 till 21st December 1971, the UN had adopted a total of 27 Kashmir related resolutions, which nullified the Indian claim on Kashmir and proved beyond any doubt that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute. He denounced the Indian stubbornness, illegal, illogical and inhuman approach vis-�-vis the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC Vice Chairman maintained that it is the sole responsibility of the UN to address the burning world issues including the Kashmir dispute and save the contemporary human race from the inevitable threat of their world war.

He strongly condemned the incessant killing spree in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces to suppress their freedom movement. He also paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, Kulgam and other parts of the occupied territory.

APHC leader, Abdul Ahad Parra, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that the people of IIOJK were facing the worst Indian state terrorism due to the criminal silence adopted by the United Nations on the grim situation in the territory. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their just struggle till they were given their inalienable right. He appealed to the international community and the UN Secretary General to take steps for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiris people for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

APHC leaders, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous, in a joint statement in Srinagar said that it was time to implement the resolution adopted by the United Nations on Kashmir on January 5, 1949 to establish lasting peace in South Asia. They said the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved for last seven decades due to stubbornness of India while Pakistan has been advocating its peaceful settlement from the day one.

Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous said that the Kashmiri people were fighting peacefully for their birthright and India was trying to suppress their struggle by military power. They appealed to the United Nations and the international community to impress upon New Delhi to settle the lingering dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

APHC women leaders, Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja, in their joint statement issued in Srinagar called upon the UN Security Council to fulfill its promise made to Kashmiris 74 years ago of settling the Kashmir dispute by holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the UN Security Council resolution of January 5, 1949 and other similar resolutions on the Kashmir dispute were a fact that could not be denied. Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja said unfortunately by refusing to implement these resolutions, India has obstructed the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. They called upon the international community to intervene and help stop the worst atrocities and human rights violations committed by Indian Army in IIOJK.

APHC leader, Khadim Hussain, in his statement issued in Srinagar said the non-implementation of the resolution passed by the UN Security Council on January 5, 1949 in favour of Kashmiris' right to self-determination is a big question mark on the existence of the world body. He said the Kashmiris have been making sacrifices since long to secure freedom from Indian illegal occupation of their homeland and for achieving the right to self-determination. He said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 in gross violation of the UN resolutions and was trying to change the demography of IIOJK. He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and the international community to force India to fulfill its commitments regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

APHC leader, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that precious human lives were being lost in IIOJK due to India's stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute. He demanded of the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to save Kashmiris from the Indian state terrorism.

APHC leaders, Jamil Ahmed, Ejaz-ul-Haq, Merajuddin Dar, Ahmed Rafique, Dr Musab, Khan Umar and Ahmed Nowshad addressing a meeting in Srinagar reminded the UN of its responsibility regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per its resolutions.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik, Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said that the United Nations should implement its resolution of January 05, 1949 and take steps for holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination. They said that the integrity of the world body was at the stake due to its failure to resolve the Kashmir dispute.