APHC, other leaders pay tributes to Bijbehara martyrs of Oct 1993

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyet leaders have paid rich tributes to the Bijbehara martyrs of October 22, 1993 and reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over 50 innocent Kashmiris were killed in Bijbehara on October 22, 1993, when the Indian Border Security Force personnel opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the Indian military siege of Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were being forced to surrender their historical cultural identity and an alien fascist Hindutva culture was being thrust upon them and wedge being created between Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits and harassment was spread to trigger communal riots.

The spokesman asked the people to continue their freedom struggle in line with the UN Charter and relevant Kashmir resolutions without any doubt in the righteousness and victory of their genuine cause.

He condemned each and every step of oppression and prosecution policy against the Kashmiris and urged the UN to take necessary action with regard to the worsening Kashmir situation.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani while paying homage to the martyrs of Bijbehara, said the living nations do not neglect their leaders in any way, who sacrifice their lives for their glorious future.

He reiterated call for an impartial inquiry into the Bijbehara tragedy and all other incidents of massacre of Kashmiris and said that the Indian troops were involved in serious human rights violations and war crimes in Kashmir.

Until the perpetrators are brought to justice, innocent human lives will continue to be lost in the region and uncertainty will continue to grow, he maintained.

The APHC leaders, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman, advocate Arshad Iqbal and Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman, Shafiqur Rehman, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary, Dr Musaib Ahmad and Jammu and Kashmir Social Justice League Chairperson, Fatima Jan, Jammu Kashmir Insaf Party General Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Butt in their separate statements issued in Srinagar deplored that the US-based Human Rights Watch report had indicted BSF for killings and the Human Rights Commission of India held 13 officers guilty in 1994 but all were acquitted by a court in 1996.

They said that the killers of Kashmiris had always been rewarded with promotions and monetary benefits by Indian government. The jurisprudence of justice and human rights has been trampled by India under the boots of their killer forces and international community should hold India accountable for all these crimes and massacres.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman, Aaqib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Bijbehara.

He said that history in Kashmir was witness to the fact that those who were involved in war crimes were never held accountable for their heinous acts which could be judged from acquittal of the Indian forces' personal involved in Bijbehara massacre.