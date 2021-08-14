APHC, others felicitate Pakistanis on Independence Day

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have felicitated the people and government of Pakistan on eve of the Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have felicitated the people and government of Pakistan on eve of the Independence Day.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, congratulated the people and Government of Pakistan on Independence Day and prayed for security and prosperity of Pakistan.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, lauding the role of Pakistan in building a conducive atmosphere to promote universal brotherhood, peace and prosperity, said that Pakistan as a new entrant in the galaxy of sovereign countries, faced challenging situations perpetrated by its overt and covert foes.

He expressed hope that Pakistan as an ambassador of peace and love will leave no stone unturned to continue its sincere efforts for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader reiterated the fervent appeal to the freedom-loving people of IIOJK to observe India's Independence Day, 15th of August, as Black Day and organize peaceful protests and demonstrations in addition to a complete shutdown, civil curfew and hoisting black flags against the widespread genocide, custodial killings, arbitrary arrests, molestation of women, loot, arson and vandalizing of residential houses at the hands of Indian forces.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfan greeting the people and government of Pakistan said, "Pakistan has always supported the Kashmir cause so we pray for the peace, stability and development of this country and we believe that a strong Pakistan is imperative for resolution of the Kashmir dispute." The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, in a statement in Srinagar, greeting the people and government of Pakistan, said, the day is not away when the people of Kashmir will also celebrate the Independence Day with their Pakistani brothers and sisters. He also prayed for prosperity, solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.

Hurriyat leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in a statement issued in Srinagar, greeting the people and the government of Pakistan on their Independence Day, said, "We pray for peace, prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan." He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Kashmir in pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Engineer Hilal War said unresolved Kashmir dispute is a nuclear flashpoint and is causing a constant threat of nuclear war hovering over the entire South Asia. Therefore, to avoid any nuclear confrontation, meaningful dialogue between India, Pakistan and the true representatives of the Kashmiris is imperative, he added.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir, greeting Pakistan, pray for the peace, progress, stability in the country. He deplored that the world had become a mute spectator on the present situation in IIOJK by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime and appealed to the United Nations and other world human rights groups to come forward and save the people of Kashmir from the Indian brutalities.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) in a statement in Srinagar hoped that like past, Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Kashmir on political and diplomatic levels for their birthright to self-determination. He urged the world powers to put pressure on India to take some tangible steps for the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute so that the worst human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in IIOJK could be stopped.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his statement in Srinagar, congratulating the government and people of Pakistan, said that stable and prosperous Pakistan was pre-requisite for peace in the region.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, Dr Musaib, and rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in their separate statements also congratulated the government and people of Pakistan on the eve of their Independence Day.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) in a statement issued in Jammu congratulated people of Pakistan on their Independence Day. He said the situation with regards to minorities' rights in India prove that two nation theory was the sole way out for liberation of Muslims from clutches of Hindutva fanatics and Pakistani people should value the priceless freedom they enjoy in their free land without any fear of being lynched or booked under a false case or killed in a state engineered riot. Aquib Wani while commenting on Indian Independence Day said that on one hand, India is celebrating its independence which it achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices but on other, people in Jammu and Kashmir are being crushed, their rights, liberties violated as if they are not humans by a country that itself was once a colony and victim of foreign occupation. He urged the Indian government to resolve the Kashmir dispute by involving all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in different areas of the occupied territory greeting the government and people of Pakistan on the eve of their Independence Day. The posters pasted by different pro-freedom organizations including Pasdaran-e-Raah-e-Wafa Jammu and Kashmir urged the people of Kashmir to observe India's Independence Day on Sunday as Black Day.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in his statement in Islamabad, greeting the people and government of Pakistan, conveyed his best wishes for peace and prosperity of Pakistan. "The struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle," he added. Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the DFP spokesman urged the people of Kashmir to observe Indian Independence Day, August 15, as Black Day as a mark of protest against India's forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming India as usurper, he said the country that has deprived millions of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and snatched their fundamental freedoms by occupying their motherland has no justification, whatsoever, to celebrate its Independence Day in the territory.

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani in his statement in Islamabad said, "The struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the people as well as the government of Pakistan for their all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle for right to self-determination". Meanwhile, appealing people to observe August 15 as Black Day, National Front spokesperson Shafiq-ur-Rehman urged the people of Kashmir to observe India's Independence Day as Black Day as a mark of protest against India's forcible occupation of Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statement in Islamabad expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to play its selfless and historic role in bringing the Kashmiris' right to self-determination movement to its logical conclusion. He extended his best wishes for a strong Pakistan and said that Pakistan was a stronghold of the Islamic world and as such it needed to play an important role not only in Muslim countries but also in the international community.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, in his statement, greeting the government and people of Pakistan on eve of the Independence Day, said that the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would also get rid of Indian subjugation. He reiterated that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete success.