APHC pays gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for showing complete solidarity with the people of the occupied territory in offering funeral prayers in absentia across the country for the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar also thanked the President of Pakistan and other dignitaries of the state who joined the funeral prayers in Absentia held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Friday for the great leader of Kashmir freedom movement.

He also paid thanks to the people and government of Pakistan for their firm stand at the international level on the issue of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.