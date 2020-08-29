UrduPoint.com
APHC Pays Tribute To 7 Youth Martyred In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:29 PM

APHC pays tribute to 7 youth martyred in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Saturday paid rich tributes to seven youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Saturday paid rich tributes to seven youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and reiterated that the APHC would carry forward the ongoing freedom movement, adding that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste.

vHe strongly condemned use of brute force on Muharram processions and mourners and the arbitrary arrests of youth in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the territory.

He said such military and arbitrary methods used by the Indian fascist Modi government and its authorities would not be able to force people to abandon their freedom activities.

The spokesman added that such brutal measures were clear violation of worldwide accepted democratic laws and principles which should be an eye-opener and a matter of concern for United Nations and other world human rights bodies.

He demanded unconditional release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

