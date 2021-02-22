UrduPoint.com
APHC Reiterates Call For Shutdown On Modi's Visit To IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:29 PM

APHC reiterates call for shutdown on Modi's visit to IIOJK

All Parties Harriet Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reiterated its appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir asking them to observe complete shutdown on the proposed visit of Narendra Modi, the fascist and killer Prime Minister of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Harriet Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reiterated its appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir asking them to observe complete shutdown on the proposed visit of Narendra Modi, the fascist and killer Prime Minister of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar said that the black day would be observed while black flags be displayed in every nook and corner of the territory as a mark of strong protest against the visit.

The spokesman while condemning the barbaric and ruthless behavior of the fascist regime of India, said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and other land laws, the demography of the territory witnessed drastic changes on the ground level.

"Millions of domicile certificates have been issued to the non-state subject Hindus to convert the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area." Terming the Indian policy on Kashmir as a replica of Israel's policy, the spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take a legal action against India's illegal intervention in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said India has unleashed a reign of terror and violence particularly after August 5, 2019 to suppress the will of the people by its military might.

The spokesman reiterated the APHC stance that the people of Kashmir, as a matter of their birth right, demand free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations to find out the solution to the Kashmirdispute.

