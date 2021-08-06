UrduPoint.com

APHC Thanks IIOJK People For Observing Aug 5 As Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:31 PM

APHC thanks IIOJK people for observing Aug 5 as Black Day

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked the freedom-loving people of the territory for observing August 5 as Black Day, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked the freedom-loving people of the territory for observing August 5 as Black Day, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law, revoked the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory on August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar also thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri diaspora, people of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, for their sincere support to make the Hurriyat programme a grand success.

He expressed his gratitude to all the people and dignitaries on expressing sincere solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are facing tough time under the worst military siege of India especially after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5th of August 2019.

He said, the people of Kashmir never feel isolated in leading the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion, as long as Pakistan and its people continue to support them on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar strongly condemned the direct action of the Indian forces against the shopkeepers, breaking the locks and warning them of dire consequences if they do not follow their dictates.

He added that despite the vain attempts of the Indian forces, the people of Kashmir defeated the military arrogance of India by observing 5th August as Black Day.

The APHC leader hoped that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir would follow the programme of Ashra-e-Muzahamat in letter and spirit. "We, as a freedom-loving nation, have no option but to take our sacred mission to its logical conclusion, keeping in view the exemplary sacrifices given by our martyrs," he said.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged the UN Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres and other civilized members of the world community to take cognizance of the use of brute force against the civil population in the occupied territory to suppress their will and fundamental rights in pursuing their inalienable right to self-determination. He also sought their intervention to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral Media All Government

Recent Stories

Kohli with another duck makes history

Kohli with another duck makes history

5 minutes ago
 FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

2 minutes ago
 Greece still battling raging wildfires as weather ..

Greece still battling raging wildfires as weather worsens with strong winds

2 minutes ago
 Navalny's Brother Gets 1-Year Suspended Sentence i ..

Navalny's Brother Gets 1-Year Suspended Sentence in COVID-19 Case - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Gavrilitsa - Speaker

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,638,345

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.