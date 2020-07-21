APHC urged, UN legally bound to hold a free and fair plebiscite in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the that the United Nations is legally bound to hold a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the Kashmiris' future destiny.

APHC Spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said United Nations to play its role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman urged the United Nations and international community to prevail upon Modi-led fascist government in India to stop atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the continued harassment and brutalities under the guise of COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions and suspension of high-speed internet have destroyed economy, tourism, education and daily life of the people of Kashmir.

The APHC while expressing serious concern over the arrival of thousands outsiders in Kashmir valley said the move poses a serious threat to the future of the Kashmiri people.