Appeals Against Acceptance, Rejection Of Nomination Papers For AJK Elections Till June 27

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:51 PM

Appeals against acceptance, rejection of nomination papers for AJK elections till June 27

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced June 27 as the last date for filling appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nominations papers which could be filed with concerned Returning Officer

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced June 27 as the last date for filling appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nominations papers which could be filed with concerned Returning Officer.

A total of 958 candidates were competing the scheduled July 25 General Elections at fifty three seats of AJK Legislative Assembly.

According to AJK Election Commission sources, hearing on such appeals will be held on June 28 and 29th while the decision on filed appeals will be announced on June 30 and July 1st.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on July 2 while final list of the candidates will be displayed on July 3 and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 04.

The AJK election commission has completed all the arrangements for holding elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, the sources added.

Similarly the AJK Chief Election Commissioner has imposed a complete ban on promotions, transfers of government employees and on new development schemes.

The CEC has issued a comprehensive code of conduct for all stake holders in this regard including the candidates, their supporters and voters besides all other AJK government an autonomous functionaries.

More Stories From Kashmir

