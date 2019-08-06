UrduPoint.com
APPG Gravely Concerned At Removal Of Article 370 Of Indian Constitution

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:29 PM

All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK), a cross-party group of British members of parliament, have expressed grave concern over Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah's announcement to revoke Article 370 of their constitution, which granted special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK), a cross-party group of British members of parliament, have expressed grave concern over Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah's announcement to revoke Article 370 of their constitution, which granted special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint letter addressed to Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General and Dominic Raab UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and First Secretary of State, Debbie Abrahams, the Chair APPGK in British Parliament said, "I am writing to you as the Chair of APPG on Kashmir. The APPGK is a cross party group of MPs and Peers and had Parliamentarians of both Pakistani and Indian heritage." Abrahams in her letter said, "We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir has been removed by Presidential order." "As you will be aware, Article 370 allows the state to have its own Constitution, separate flag and independence over all matters except for foreign affairs, defense and communications," she remarked.

The chair on APPGK also expressed her deep concern about the increased tensions in the area and the movement of thousands of additional paramilitary troops into Indian controlled Kashmir as well as reports of the use of cluster munitions on unarmed civilians.

"As you know, both the UK and Germany changed their travel advice for visitors to Indian occupied Kashmir over the weekend and thousands of tourists were asked to leave the area, following the cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage", she said.

Debbie said that the APPG on Kashmir had repeatedly reiterated their commitment to support a process of peace and reconciliation in Kashmir, on both sides of LOC.

"The unilateral decision made by the Indian government to remove Article 370 betrays the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir dating back to the accession of 1947, and threatens to escalate tensions in the the region even further. It also contravenes international law", she observed.

"If this proves true, this would be a violation of the Convention on Cluster munitions and international humanitarian law," Debbie said.

She in the letter further said, you will be aware of the last year's UN report on Human rights situation in Kashmir on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and July 2019 updates which found "serious human rights violations and patterns of impunity in Indian occupied Kashmir .

The new action by India, she said was most unwelcome given this and the current tension.

"We would be grateful, you would let us know that representation UK has made to the Indian Government regarding their unilateral decision to potentially revoke Article 370 which will be affected by the unilateral action to have their say and what discussions the UN has had with the Indian government regarding their unilateral decision to potentially revoke Article 370? We also believe it would be pertinent to send international observers and would be grateful if you would consider the United Nations role in this," Debbie Abrahams said.

She said, "Given the urgency of the situation, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible."

