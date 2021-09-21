Army helicopter crashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:An Indian Army helicopter with two people on board Tuesday crashed in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The helicopter crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district, about 200 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"There is a report that an army helicopter has crashed today in Udhampur," a police official posted at the police control room in Jammu told Xinhua.

"Police teams have been rushed to the spot and details are awaited."Local media reports said two people on board (pilot and co-pilot) have been injured in the crash.