ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Around 15,000 Kashmiri's were arrested after August 05, 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government repealed special status of occupied Kashmir and put the territory under military siege, which still continues.

According to Kashmir Media Service following the outbreak of pandemic, some Kashmiri prisoners were released from various jails of occupied Kashmir. However, thousands remain detained in various Indian jails.

Recently, prisoners lodged at district jail Islamabad in south Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the worries of their families who hail from various districts of the occupied territory. Officials in the jails had said that besides 90 inmates, a policeman and a contractor supplying daily essentials to the jail had tested positive.

A family member of one of the detainees had told media that fitting 200 inmates in a space feasible for 60 inmates was the main cause of spreading of the virus. He added that putting the detainees in a common sharing space would worsen the situation.

Families of other Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the jails across India too have raised concerns regarding the health and ill-treatment meted out to the detaineesRegarding detentions, the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres' office has called for countries to take a very close look at incarcerations during the Corona-virus pandemic. As countries around the world released prisoners in order to prevent outbreaks in prisons, the Supreme Court of India directed all states and administration of occupied Kashmir to release prisoners on parole, but with conditions attached