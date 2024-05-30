Open Menu

ASA MUST AJK Urges Concerned Quarters To Increase Budget For HEC Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

ASA MUST AJK urges concerned quarters to increase budget for HEC sector

The Academic Staff Association of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) AJK has urged the concerned quarters to increase budget for higher education commission sector to achieve progress in higher studies programs

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Academic Staff Association of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) AJK has urged the concerned quarters to increase budget for higher education commission sector to achieve progress in higher studies programs.

Academic Staff Association of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology AJK had expressed concern over the recent decision by authorities to reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission and the higher education sector. This decision would have negative impact on our students, institutions, and society as a whole,

said a press release issued here on Thursday by Engr. Tahir Amin Information Secretary, Academic Staff Association of the MUST, Mirpur AJ&K.

The budget of the HEC has been reduced from 59 billion rupees to 25 billion rupees, which is insufficient to run a system of 125 universities and it will lead to minimize faculty and staff numbers, increased class sizes and decreased student-to-teacher ratio, cuts to vital programs and services, including career development and training programs, technical and vocational training, engineering education and skills development programs and delays and cancellations of critical research projects, the press release added.

Education is the backbone of any prosperous and progressive nation, and such drastic cuts will have long-term consequences for our economic growth, social mobility, and innovation, the PR said.

The ASA MUST AJK urged the government to reconsider this decision and prioritize investment in education sector.

We demand a meeting with the relevant authorities to discuss the implications of these cuts and explore alternative solutions, the Academic Staff Association said.

APP/ahr/378/

Related Topics

Technology Education Budget Progress Lead Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

17 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

17 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

14 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

14 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

14 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

14 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

14 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

27 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

18 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

22 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir