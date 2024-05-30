ASA MUST AJK Urges Concerned Quarters To Increase Budget For HEC Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Academic Staff Association of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) AJK has urged the concerned quarters to increase budget for higher education commission sector to achieve progress in higher studies programs
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Academic Staff Association of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) AJK has urged the concerned quarters to increase budget for higher education commission sector to achieve progress in higher studies programs.
Academic Staff Association of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology AJK had expressed concern over the recent decision by authorities to reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission and the higher education sector. This decision would have negative impact on our students, institutions, and society as a whole,
said a press release issued here on Thursday by Engr. Tahir Amin Information Secretary, Academic Staff Association of the MUST, Mirpur AJ&K.
The budget of the HEC has been reduced from 59 billion rupees to 25 billion rupees, which is insufficient to run a system of 125 universities and it will lead to minimize faculty and staff numbers, increased class sizes and decreased student-to-teacher ratio, cuts to vital programs and services, including career development and training programs, technical and vocational training, engineering education and skills development programs and delays and cancellations of critical research projects, the press release added.
Education is the backbone of any prosperous and progressive nation, and such drastic cuts will have long-term consequences for our economic growth, social mobility, and innovation, the PR said.
The ASA MUST AJK urged the government to reconsider this decision and prioritize investment in education sector.
We demand a meeting with the relevant authorities to discuss the implications of these cuts and explore alternative solutions, the Academic Staff Association said.
APP/ahr/378/
