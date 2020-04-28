UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Majeed Dar Funeral Prayers Offered In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:04 AM

Asif Majeed Dar funeral prayers offered in IOK

Over hundred people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Asif Majeed Dar, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Lower Munda in Kulgam district of Indian Occupied Kashmir on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Over hundred people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Asif Majeed Dar, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Lower Munda in Kulgam district of Indian Occupied Kashmir on Monday.

Asif Majeed Dar was among three youth killed by the troops in the Lower Munda area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Over 100 people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Asif Dar in his native Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

A protest demonstration was held in Kakapora against the killings. There are also reports of stone-pelting by the agitating youth on the Indian forces in the area

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Protest Media

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

36 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

51 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.