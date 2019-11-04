At Least 15 People Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) At least 15 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the largest city of the Indian-administered territory of Kashmir, media reported.

According to India Today news outlet, a grenade was hurled at security forces on Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, which is the second grenade attack in the city within two weeks. The previous one was launched on October 26 in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and resulted in six security personnel injured.

As of now, the site is secured, and police are searching for perpetrators. None of the extremist groups in the region has taken over the responsibility for the attack yet.

On Thursday, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which both lay claims to parts of the Kashmir territory. This was followed by increased activity of separatist groups advocating for the separation of the Islamic part of Kashmir from India.