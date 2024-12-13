At least 200 lawbreakers rounded up in drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In an extensive drive against anti-social elements including those involved in murder and robbery-like heinous crimes, the police have arrested at least 200 accused including wanted in illicit drug trafficking in various parts of the Mangla lake-side Mirpur district.

This was disclosed by Mirpur-AJK Senior Superintendent Police, Khawer Ali Shoukat while addressing a crowded news conference here.

Additional Superintendent Police, Raja Aamer Nawabi, DSP Headquarters Seikh Abdul Rehman, Inspector Chaudhry Imran and other police officials were also present on this occasion.

The SSP said that during the last 03 months, 99 drug cases had been registered against 144 accused and 1633 bottles, 524 liters of liquor, 19 kg of 118 grams of hashish, 03 kg of 103 grams of heroin, 230 grams of ice, about 02 kilos of cocaine and weapons had been recovered.

In the wake of illicit arms recovery drive, 39 accused had been netted and 34 pistols, 20 rifles, 01 Kalashnikov, 744 rounds, 150 cartridges, 58 magazines had been recovered during this period.

At least 161 criminals including proclaimed offenders had been arrested in fugitive cases., he said.

Unveiling the details about the nabbed accused including those involved in famous blind murder cases, house robberies and drug trafficking, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat said the most wanted accused of the blind murder of a woman in Sector F-1 of Mirpur city had been arrested.

Likewise. the accused involved in the identical case of murder with a sharp weapon and robbery in Sector E-1 and Dhangali Road, had also been arrested and the stolen property was recovered, he added.

Police, he continued, also arrested the accused involved in the case of an attempt of murder in the local shopping centre Nangi.

The SSP Mirpur while explaining his district police performance for the last three months said that on 26th November, unknown suspects escaped after killing a woman Azmat Bibi, in housing Sector F-1's Mahalla Sheikhan. After registering an FIR of the incident, police station Thothal took the body to the police possession rules and started searching of the unknown accused on modern scientific grounds, and 2 suspects including Muhammad Ashfaq son of Abdul Majeed Kamana resident of Yarewala, Chak No. 65 GD Tehsil and District Sahiwal 2 and Muhammad Faryad Chaudhry son of Abdul Karim Chaudhry of Gujjar resident of Khajurla P/O Khas Tehsil Khoi Ratta District Kotli were arrested and the the murder weapon was recovered.

He said that in Sector E-1B block, 3 unknown persons robbed Abdul Ghafoor Malik and his wife of two bangles and earrings weighing 8 tolas and cash worth about 22 lakh rupees at gunpoint and escaped.

After receiving the information about the incident, Thothal police immediately took action and identified three unknown suspects: Shahzad Ahmed, son of Muhammad Anwar, Muslim Shaikh, Muhammad Usman, son of Muhammad Amin, Mochi resident of Chidi Gilan Tehsil and Gujranwala district, Ghulam Nabi son of Bahadur Khan, Gujar resident of Malikana, Keil tehsil Sharda district Neelam currently resident of Chidi Gilan Gujranwala were arrested and the stolen property was recovered besides the weapon used in the incident were recovered from the possession of the accused besides the Magazine and 5 bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused Muhammad Usman.

Similarly, in another incident, Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Abbottabad, Mandi Mor, Rawalpindi, hired a Mehran car number LXB-7643, type Mehran, as a taxi from Rawalpindi area at 10:00 p.m. for Dadyal Zaman Chowk. When they reached the desolate place at Phaglian, the boy in a jacket/trousers pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot the car driver Zahoor Ahmed, got stopped the car and started thrashing him while firing 03 shots in the air, the car and money Rs 17,500 were stolen.

After receiving the information of the incident, police station Dadyal took immediate action and traced and arrested Anas Shabir, a resident of Phagwati district, Kotli, Mubeen Rafiq, a resident of Jandrot district, Kotli, Imtiaz Aziz, a resident of Muzaffarabad.

A 30-bore pistol used in the incident with a total cash value of Rs .800,000 lakh was recovered from accused Anas Shabbir, said the SSP .

The district police chief continued that on 08-11-24, a person named Shiraz Bashir, a resident of Kashmir town, Chattarpari drove his car number ATW-884, a Honda Civic to Mirpur city and parked at the main road outside Allama Iqbal Road and moved to JS Bank to use the ATM inside.

When the said person came back near his vehicle, a Honda motorcycle STK-1625 driven by accused Jahangir with Abu Bakr sitting behind, allegedly fired straight shots at Shiraz Bashir, which hit him on the right and left side and escaped from the spot.

After the incident, the accused Jahangir Kafayat, Abu Bakr son of Muhammad Saleem, resident of Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala district were arrested and the weapon of harm, pistol, 30-bore magazine and 09 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the accused Abu Bakr.

The police are after other accused including Siddiqui, Arif Gujar , Ejaz Qureshi residents of Qila Deedar Singh to arrest them through the provincial Interior Department.

In another incident reported on 13-10-24, Kushkeel Ahmed, a resident of Ratta Dadyal, along with his other family including his wife, sisters and daughters, were returning to Dadyal from the Islamgarh marriage ceremony. When they reached Aisha Marble, suddenly the wheel of their vehicle was jammed.

They came out and found armed bandits who snatched a Sony mobile phone and 7000 rupees in cash from his wife Nazmin and 12000 rupees from his sister-in-law Shakila. 5000 rupees in cash and 37000 rupees in cash from 2 accomplices, two gold hooks and a ring with a total value of 325,000 rupees and escaped by force.

In this case, 3 accused identified as Muhammad Shabir, a resident of Burotian, Bilal were arrested.

The search for the accused, Wasif alias Amjad, a resident of Panyam Chakswari, is in progress, he added.

Khawer said that the district is a peaceful zone and there was no place for criminal elements.

The police are always trying to protect the lives and property of the people. In the future also, the district police will continue taking indiscriminate actions against the criminal elements.

