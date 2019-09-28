UrduPoint.com
AT UN, Malaysia Pushes For Kashmir Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad has, from the podium of United Nations General Assembly, called for settling the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan through "peaceful means"

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad has, from the podium of United Nations General Assembly, called for settling the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan through "peaceful means".

In his address to the 193-member Assembly on Friday evening, he regretted that despite the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, it has been invaded and occupied, saying there may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong.

"The problem must be solved through peaceful means," Mahathir said adding, "Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the rule of law." On the lingering question of Palestine, the Malaysian prime minister said the first action of the United Nations was the creation of the State of Israel, seizing Arab land and expelling 90 per cent of the Arab population. The result was terrorism when there was none before, or not on the present scale, he said.

Mahathir acknowledged that Malaysia accepts Israel as a fait accompli but cannot accept Jewish settlements or occupation of Jerusalem.

Muslims, he said, are accused of terror even if they did nothing, their States are destabilized by regime change.

The prime minister said there were no massive migrations in the past, but now wars and regime change force people to flee their countries.

Noting that democracy is not the easiest form of government to operate, especially when it is adopted overnight, he called for time for gradual change. Otherwise the result is violence, civil wars or new more harsh regimes.

Turning to the fate of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, he noted many colonies in the West had expelled natives from their countries, but never as brutally as in Myanmar.

The Rohingya dare not return to Myanmar because they could not trust its military, due to the helplessness of the world in stopping atrocities.

