UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atmosphere Of Fear Continues To Prevail In IOK Amid Lockdown

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

Atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in IOK amid lockdown

In occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as New Delhi-imposed military lockdown entered 142nd running day, today

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as New Delhi-imposed military lockdown entered 142nd running day, today.Restrictions under Section 144 are in place amid huge presence of Indian forces.

Prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to remain shut in the Valley.In this grim situation, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to express their resentment against India's anti-Kashmir moves by observing civil disobedience.

As part of this movement, the people keep their businesses shut and stay away from schools and offices. Shops only open for few hours in the morning and evening. Public transport also remains off the roads to a large extent.

Related Topics

India Internet Mobile Jammu Muslim From

Recent Stories

Syrian Army Takes Control of Strategically Importa ..

2 minutes ago

Lootah introduces lifestyle retail hub for its res ..

16 minutes ago

Infinix innovatively changing lifestyle of its cus ..

20 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan launches the most stylish realme 5 ..

28 minutes ago

Violation of Human rights in Occupied Kashmir: “ ..

44 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold talk on Quaid's Ideology tomorro ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.