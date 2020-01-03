UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atmosphere Of Fear Continues To Prevail In Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in occupied Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to unrelenting lockdown imposed by India on August 5, last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to unrelenting lockdown imposed by India on August 5, last year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 while prepaid cellular networks are shut and text messaging service continues to remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley.

Thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the valley have made the life of the residents a hell.

Like every Friday, the occupation forces are likely to further tighten the curbs in the Valley today to prevent big anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities detained Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former puppet chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, at her residence in Srinagar.

The Indian police placed Iltija Mufti under house detention when she tried to come out of her residence and leave for South Kashmir to visit the grave of her grandfather, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Police Visit Jammu Srinagar August Muslim Media Mufti

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University allows students submi ..

14 seconds ago

PM’s resolve to make the country a welfare state ..

14 minutes ago

European stock markets dip after US kills Iran gen ..

16 seconds ago

Eurozone loan growth slows in first month of QE re ..

20 seconds ago

Dr Firdous welcomes UAE's keen interest to invest ..

22 seconds ago

Two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.