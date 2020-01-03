Atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in occupied Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to unrelenting lockdown imposed by India on August 5, last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to unrelenting lockdown imposed by India on August 5, last year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 while prepaid cellular networks are shut and text messaging service continues to remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley.

Thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the valley have made the life of the residents a hell.

Like every Friday, the occupation forces are likely to further tighten the curbs in the Valley today to prevent big anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities detained Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former puppet chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, at her residence in Srinagar.

The Indian police placed Iltija Mufti under house detention when she tried to come out of her residence and leave for South Kashmir to visit the grave of her grandfather, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.