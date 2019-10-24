Attack on AJK to turn India into a graveyard of its own troops: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jamnmu and Kashmir (AJK) has advised India's Hindu fanatic leaders to give up the idea of attack on the liberated territory, otherwise in case of attack, the whole of India would be turned into a graveyard of Indian Army

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jamnmu and Kashmir (AJK) has advised India's Hindu fanatic leaders to give up the idea of attack on the liberated territory, otherwise in case of attack, the whole of India would be turned into a graveyard of Indian Army.

Addressing a function on the occasion of 72nd founding day of Azad Kashmir here on Thursday, he said that the region liberated under the leadership of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Raeesul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was faced with numerous dangers today.

He said that Bharatia Janata Party and RSS fanatics were threatening to attack Azad Kashmir, and to retake it without realizing that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were liberated by the valiant people of these regions from Dogra Army by waging a war. "These regions were never part of India nor will become part of it in future," he declared.

Referring to the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the AJK president said that 81 days have passed since the siege of occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army. He lamented that the Indian troops were busy in heinous crimes such as molestation of women terming them as spoil of war.

Thousands of Kashmiri youth have been kidnapped and being subjected to torture in concentration camps. Global media, as well as parliaments and civil society of various countries are constantly expressing concern over war crimes being committed by India, but Modi regime remains unmoved, he regretted.

Sardar Masood Khan said that struggle on political and diplomatic fronts is essential to break the mysterious silence of powerful nations including the UN Security Council, to liberate occupied territory from the Indian clutches, and to ensure defense and security of Pakistan.

"This war is to fight by not Pakistan Army alone but 220 million people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir," he said adding that India was attempting to pit the people of Azad Kashmir against each other, and we need to promote unity and cohesion in our rank and file at this critical juncture.

Earlier, the AJK president inspected parade by a smart contingent of Azad Kashmir police led by Parade Commander DSP Chaudhry Aftab. He also decorated police personnel showing outstanding performance and the families of martyred police personnel with presidential police award.

Meanwhile, addressing a seminar on "right to self-determination our destination" organized by Azad Jammu and Kashmir University here, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that while threatening to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan, perhaps the Indian rulers forget that Pakistan also possesses same nuclear arsenal.

He said that our policy of patience and restraint must not misconstrue as our weakness. "Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible country, and its desire of peace must not be misinterpreted," he added.

The AJK president said that India had already attacked Pakistan and Azad Kashmir through its adventurism at the Line of Control, and we are in a state of war.

He urged the students to use modern communication means to take the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir to the international community.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman National Assembly's Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhr Imam, Vice Chancellor Azad Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Kalim Abbasi, Farhan Mujahid Chak and Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar and other speakers.