Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on IIOJK-based J&K Muslim League

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Dec, 2023) Lambasting New Delhi for her continual sinister actions against Kashmiris, ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Friday vehemently condemned the vicious ban by India on Kashmiri political party J&K Muslim League in IIOJK.

Talking to APP on Friday, the Kashmiri leader described it as an outright fascist act and the latest example of specific Indian racism against Muslims in South Asia.

Reacting to the Indian government's Tuesday ban on J&K Muslim League in occupied Jammu Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan pointed out that under UN Kashmir resolutions no part of J&K state is Indian territory.

Attique, also President of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, stated that Indian presence in occupied Jammu Kashmir was via her one million occupying armed forces besides other half a million informal forces which it usually Names as security forces.

The ban, he said, is a clear violation of UN Kashmir resolutions and urged the Pakistan government to raise the issue in the UN Security Council before whom Kashmir dispute is in debate.

Sardar Attique Khan appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to open up an urgent debate on the worsening human rights situation in India-occupied Kashmir. Kashmir dispute is UN liability, he reminded.

"Ban on political dissent is outright fascism being practised in India in the garb of so-called democracy. The worst form of intolerance towards socio-religious minorities is being governmentally practised within India being virally daily on-screen media being watched by the whole world", he blamed.

In the ban notification Indian government said that the J&K Muslim League wanted freedom of J&K from India. Therefore the ban was imposed which is condemned by the Kashmiris across the world.

Veteran Kashmir leader Massarrat Alam Bhat imprisoned in Jammu jail is the president of the occupied Kashmir Muslim League. It was in 1946 that a Kashmiri academician Prof. M.A. Aziz formed the Muslim League in Srinagar; later he migrated to Azad Kashmir and was buried in Abbottabad.