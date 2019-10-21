Attired in uniform, RSS activists frightening Muslim minority in Jammu

(@imziishan)

Attired in uniform, RSS activists took out a full-dress march in Reasi to frighten Muslim minority population in Jammu region, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The march was taken out from Ram Leela Ground Reasi and passed through all small and big streets of the town before culminating at Ram Leela Ground. The RSS activists wearing white shirt, brown trouser and black caps were singing motivational songs, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

An atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to haunt the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region amid the ongoing Indian military lockdown on the 78th straight day.

Internet and prepaid cellular services continue to remain suspended while, shops and business establishments are mostly shut and educational institutions are deserted. Presence of government employees in the offices remains thin. The shutdown is seen as a mark of silent protest against India's occupation and its August 5 illegal move. Tens of thousands of customers, particularly students, professionals and media persons are being affected by the total gag on internet. There is also a shortage of life-saving drugs as the internet shutdown makes it difficult for chemists to place online orders and receive deliveries on time. All the major telecom operators have been ordered by the authorities not to convert pre-paid SIM cards into post-paid ones in Kashmir.

The posters found pasted on vantage points at different places in the occupied territory said that the people of Kashmir would foil the nefarious designs of the Hindu extremists with unity.

The posters published on behalf of the Resistance Leadership and heirs of Kashmiri martyrs urged the Kashmiri people to not sell their property to non-Kashmiri's and strictly ban their entry to the territory.

Meanwhile, a fresh report said that Indian authorities in violation of the fundamental right to freedom of speech are forcing political detainees including top leaders in Kashmir to sign a bond that will bar them from speaking or commenting on the Indian action of revoking Kashmir's special status as a condition of their release from jails. Legal experts and rights activists including Khurram Parvez said that these new conditions are unconstitutional and against the right to freedom and expression.

In London, two more Members of British Parliament condemned the lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The MPs Matt Rodda and Dr Phillips Lee addressing a conference organized to highlight the Kashmir issue also supported the Kashmiri's right of self-determination. They said the world has to listen to the Kashmiri's and the United Nations must implement its resolutions to settle the dispute, once and for all. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, who also attended the function, thanked the MPs and appealed to the world community to come forward to save the South Asia's peace.