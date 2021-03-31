Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between India, Kashmir: NC Ali Muhammad Sagar

National Conference has said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government's August 05, 2019 decision had widened the trust deficit between New Delhi and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :National Conference has said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government's August 05, 2019 decision had widened the trust deficit between New Delhi and Kashmir.

NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing a workers' meeting at the party Headquarters in Badgam said New Delhi has failed to open its heart to accommodate the dissent and divergent views keeping up with its democratic ideals, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the new scheme in vogue in IIOJK has disillusioned people especially youth. Today the people of Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or regional affiliations are feeling disempowered as the successive orders post August 05, 2019 have put the people on the track of terminal alienation, he said.

"The ongoing approach of New Delhi towards Kashmir is far from being people centric and guided by resolute commitment to the promises successive governments in New Delhi had made to the people of Kashmir," he said.

Ali Muhammad Sagar said the pretext of development, investment and employment extravaganza, which the Modi government had promised in the run up for undemocratic and unconstitutional measures are not perceptible on ground. On the contrary the situation continues to remain on edge, he added.

Addressing the gathering, NC leader, Nasir Aslam Wani, welcomed the renewed engagement between India and Pakistan saying the cessation of hostilities between the two countries will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said IIOJK witnessed unparalleled and unprecedented discrimination on every account. He said the months that followed the unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional abrogation of special status of IIOJK were marked by abrogation of democracy, constitutionalism, peace and prosperity in the territory.