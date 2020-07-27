UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aug 5 A Move To Disenfranchise, Disempower And Demoralize Kashmiris: Wani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

The August 5, 2019 move was a classical example of the Machiavellian machination and mischief by India to disenfranchise, disempower and demoralize the Kashmiris who have an enviable history of fighting against the imperialistic designs of the Indian state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The August 5, 2019 move was a classical example of the Machiavellian machination and mischief by India to disenfranchise, disempower and demoralize the Kashmiris who have an enviable history of fighting against the imperialistic designs of the Indian state.

Talking to APP, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on August 5, the first anniversary of Indian unilateral abrogation of the limited autonomy of occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Institue of International Relations Chairman and Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani Monday said India had never hesitated in using the repressive state apparatus to erase the Kashmiris' political, cultural and national identity.

To wipe out the state's homogeneous character, New Delhi had now started an inclusive settler-colonialism drive under the garb of new domicile law to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers, he added.

He said with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which had restricted land ownership to Kashmiri state subjects, a series of new laws were enforced in the state that besides opening floodgates for Indian settlers would enable them to have more capital to take over Kashmiri lands.

