August 14 to be observed also as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has decided to observe August 14 ( Independence Day) also as Kashmir Solidarity Day and August 15 as Black Day.

The decision has been taken to express solidarity with people of Held Kashmir in their recent plight caused by Indian government, a notification issued by Ministry of Interior here on Friday said.

National flag shall be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Thursday (August 15).