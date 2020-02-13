August 5th illegal measures strengthen resolve of Kashmiris for freedom: Experts

Speakers at a Kashmir Solidarity seminar said that the illegal measures of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A by the Indian government have further strengthened the resolve of Kashmiris to fight Indian occupation and achieve their goal of freedom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at a Kashmir Solidarity seminar said that the illegal measures of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A by the Indian government have further strengthened the resolve of Kashmiris to fight Indian occupation and achieve their goal of freedom.

The seminar, which followed a Solidarity Walk, was organized by Center for Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT), with an objective to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian occupation.

Hundreds of students and members of civil society participated in the walk and were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of freedom struggle of Kashmir.

During their walk from 6th Road to Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), the participants chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans including "we want freedom", "go India go back" and "Kashmir will soon become part of Pakistan".

The walk culminated at RAC, where a seminar was held, which among others was also addressed by prominent Kashmiri leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran Kashmir leader and Executive Director, Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam said that the illegal measures of abrogating article 370 and 35A have provided more motivation to the people of Kashmir to fight for their just cause.

He said that Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel of each other and Kashmir was natural part of Pakistan, adding that being a Muslim majority state Kashmir should have been made part of Pakistan according to partition plan, however this was not done due to certain conspiracies.

However, he was of the view that status quo could not maintain in IoK, and Kashmiris with their struggle would bring about change in the region and get their inalienable right to self-determination.

"Indian atrocities cannot suppress the passion of freedom from the hearts of brave Kashmiris and they will achieve their ultimate goal," he added.

Shaikh said the world has now started taking interest, indicating a change in Kashmir that would lead to freedom of the innocent people.

He urged the students to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue by utilizing different forums and platforms.

Managing Director, CASHT, Tayyab H Malik while speaking on the occasion said the walk was a symbolic demonstration of the fact that all segments of Pakistani society including the academicians and the students have the same voice and they stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

Among others the seminar was attended by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Ejaz Rizvi and officials of CASHT.