Auqaf dept stage rally to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :A rally was held to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and against Indian atrocities, on Wednesday organized by Auqaf Department and Religious Affairs.

DG Auqaf, MS Data Darbar Hospital, Ulema ikraam and a large number of the employees of the department participated in the rally which stated from Aiwan-i-Auqaf to Punjab Assembly led by Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed different slogans like 'Kashmir banay ga Pakistan', 'Stop brutalities on Kashmiris' and against Indian government.

They also carrying flags of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, secretary auqaf said that Pakistani government always stood by the people of occupied Kashmir.