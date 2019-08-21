UrduPoint.com
Australia-based Islamic Bodies Condemn Human Rights Violations In IoK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:38 PM

The Grand Mufti of Australia, Australian National Imam Council (ANIC) and Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) have strongly condemned the recent human rights violations carried out by the Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Grand Mufti of Australia, Australian National Imam Council (ANIC) and Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) have strongly condemned the recent human rights violations carried out by the Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

"We unequivocally reject the Indian government's unilateral actions to abolish the special autonomous status of Indian-Occupied portion of the Muslim-majority in Kashmir," a statement by the ANIC said.

The Australian-based Islamic organization said the Indian government's latest provocations backed by military intervention were a breach of the international laws supported by several UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"These unconstitutional actions came after days of an escalated crackdown by Indian security forces on innocent civilians in Kashmir, with thousands of troops deployed, a lockdown imposed on parts of the region, a telecommunication shutdown and the arrest of political leaders," it said.

ANIC said the "irrational and barbaric actions" of the Indian government had exposed the ugly face of India's so-called democratic government with a highly tainted record of nationalist government sponsoring atrocities against religious minorities including Christians and Muslims." It called upon the Australian government to raise the serious issue of human rights violations in IoK at UNSC for being one of the current 10 non-permanent members.

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) also expressed concern for the civilians of Kashmir, fearing the situation could turn into a Myanmar-like possibility.

President of Muslims Australia-AFIC Dr Rateb Jneid called upon the Indian government to restore the status of Kashmir and ensure human rights for the valley's people.

