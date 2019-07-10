UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Devise Integrated Strategy To Deal With Impending Flood Ravages During Monsoon In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Authorities devise integrated strategy to deal with impending flood ravages during monsoon in AJK

The State Disaster Management Authority of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in collaboration with the local authorities, ahead of the impending full boom of the just-stated monsoon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The State Disaster Management Authority of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in collaboration with the local authorities, ahead of the impending full boom of the just-stated monsoon, decided to set up the District and Tehsil level emergency flood-monitoring centers in all AJK districts to effectively deal with any eventuality during the season, official sources said The centers will be put fully alert and vigilant to deal with any untoward situation following the much-predicted devastating monsoon rains, the sources from the State Disaster Management Authority told APP on Wednesday.

The centers are proposed to be set up at all AJK district and tehsil headquarters across AJK besides other areas where they would be needed, including Mirpur district., located on the periphery of the country's largest Mangla dam, in order to combat any untoward situation following impending flood ravages in normal and seasonal nullahs as well as in low-lying areas during the monsoon rains.

The sources disclosed that the the district-level emergency cell control room will be functional soon at DC office in Mirpur besides similar centers being set up at all the concerned Deputy Commissioners in all Ten districts of AJK.

Similar emergency cells would also be set up in all sub divisions of the districts. With the required staff, these centers would be fully alert and vigilant round the clock for bringing about immediate necessary safety steps in case of emergency in any part of the district.

The district-level emergency cell in Mirpur district could be contacted through the official telephone Nos. at the D.C office as and when required for any assistance. Similarly the Mirpur tehsil level emergency cell could be approached through telephone at Assistant Commissioner office and Dadayal tehsil-level emergency cell could be contacted through telephone as and when needed, the sources said.

People across AJK may contact the concerned emergency cells of their district through the above mentioned telephone numbers in case of any emergent situation following the impending floods during the monsoon rains to deal with any untoward situation immediately, they added.

Related Topics

Flood Dam Alert Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Rains

Recent Stories

ERC launches Eid Al Adha Campaign

20 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest Book Sale Comes to Karachi f ..

22 minutes ago

Activists Greet London's Media Freedom Conference ..

26 seconds ago

Russia to Offer PACE Its Take on Urgent Global Iss ..

28 seconds ago

Brisk arrangements afoot to commemorate Kashmir ma ..

29 seconds ago

71st meeting of Islamia University of Bahawalpur S ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.