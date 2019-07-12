UrduPoint.com
Authorities Disallow Juma Prayers At Historic Jamia Masjid

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:53 PM

Authorities disallow Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid

In Indian held Kashmir, the authorities disallowed people to offer congregational Juma prayers, today, at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian held Kashmir, the authorities disallowed people to offer congregational Juma prayers, today, at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.

According to Kashmir Media Service,the authorities imposed restrictions in downtown Srinagar, today, by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength. The restrictions have been imposed in view of a march towards the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar, tomorrow.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The JRL has also called for complete shutdown in the occupied territory tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, today, while the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani is already under house detention since 2010.

As per schedule, the Mirwaiz has to lead a procession from Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib.

It is to mention here that it was on the 13th of July 1931 when the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the occupation authorities for placing the Mirwaiz under house detention and preventing Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

It said that the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination has entered the decisive phase due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people. It paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and other Kashmiri martyrs.

