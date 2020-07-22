Authorities further intensified restrictions in already besieged in IOK

The authorities have further intensified the restrictions across the already besieged Kashmir Valley in the wake of spurt in coronavirus related cases and deaths in Indian Occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service,occupied Kashmir was under strict lock down since August,last year when Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi repealed the special status of the territory and put it under military siege.

The restrictions were intensified in March this year after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the territory. The authorities further tightened the curbs today in the name of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Occupied Kashmir has so far reported over 270 COVID-19 related deaths while more than 15,000 people have tested positive for the infectious disease.