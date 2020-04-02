Authorities notify new rules to change demography of IOK

The Indian authorities, in a major development, took a big step last night towards changing the demography of the territory by notifying new domicile rules in Occupied Kashmir

A notification in this regard said that a person who has resided in J&K for a period of 15 years or has studied for a period of seven years shall be deemed to be the domicile of the territory Kashmir Media Service reported. The domicile would also be given to the children of Indian government officials who have served in the territory for ten years. The new law will provide Indians legal justification to settle in the disputed territory.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations strongly condemned the notification and maintained that India was hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir including their identity, land and natural resources.

They termed the Indian move as a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, which clearly state that the future status of Jammu and Kashmir would be determined in accordance with the will of the Kashmir people. The leaders urged the United Nations, European Union and OIC to intervene and save people of Kashmir from BJP-RSS led Hindutva terrorism.

Pro-India National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah, lashing out at New Delhi over the new domicile rules said the notification had added insult to injuries as it offered none of the protections to the residents of the territory. He also questioned the timing of its introduction as the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.