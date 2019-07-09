UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Akbar's Release Demanded To Look After Ailing Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

The family members of illegally detained APHC leader, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar on Monday appealed for his immediate release as his wife has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer, in Indian Held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The family members of illegally detained APHC leader, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar on Monday appealed for his immediate release as his wife has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer, in Indian Held Kashmir.

The family members of Ayaz Akbar while talking to the media in Srinagar said that he should be released keeping in view of the deteriorating health condition of his wife, as no one else could better look after her than her spouse, Ayaz Akbar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The doctors as per the family members said that Ayaz Akbar's wife has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer (IV stage of Cancer), adding that they were facing many issues due to Ayaz's absence.

Ayaz Akbar was arrested on July 24 last year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a fake case. He is languishing at New Delhi's Tihar jail.

More Stories From Kashmir

