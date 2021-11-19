UrduPoint.com

Azad Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Hyderpora Killings

Azad demands judicial inquiry into Hyderpora killings

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday called for a judicial probe of the killing of civilians by Indian troops in Hyderpora area of Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday called for a judicial probe of the killing of civilians by Indian troops in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Azad demanded that a judicial probe should be conducted to investigate the entire incident.

He said the Inspector General of Police ordered to constitute a team of police to probe this event.

"The police had earlier said that militants were killed in Hyderpora gunfight but now it has been confirmed that among those one was a doctor, another house owner and a laborer. For how long will they kill innocent people," he questioned.

