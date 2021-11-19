Azad demands judicial inquiry into Hyderpora killings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday called for a judicial probe of the killing of civilians by Indian troops in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Azad demanded that a judicial probe should be conducted to investigate the entire incident.

He said the Inspector General of Police ordered to constitute a team of police to probe this event.

"The police had earlier said that militants were killed in Hyderpora gunfight but now it has been confirmed that among those one was a doctor, another house owner and a laborer. For how long will they kill innocent people," he questioned.