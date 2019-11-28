Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt to pay fee of IOJ&K students

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will pay fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in various medical colleges of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will pay fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in various medical colleges of AJK.

The decision to pay the fee of students had been taken in a recent meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, a senior official said.

He said the prime minister had directed the authorities concerned to stop collecting fee from students of IOJ&K immediately, who were out of contact with their families for more than 100 days in IOJ&K.� "Students of the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir studying in the AJK medical colleges have no contact with their families.

That's why the AJK government has decided to take this responsibility on their own", he said.� He said the premier minister had also directed to prepare recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions on the medical colleges.� The health department had also been directed to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system.

"A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.