Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry lauds Kashmiri Diaspora's role in keeping Kashmir issue alive at int'l front

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said Kashmiris settled in the UK have played a key role in keeping the issue of Kashmir alive at the international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said Kashmiris settled in the UK have played a key role in keeping the issue of Kashmir alive at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Kashmir Peace Forum International which called on him in the Federal metropolis on Friday Speaking at the occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that on the occasion of the G-20 working group meeting Kashmiri diaspora community organized protests across the globe to express their resentment against India's contentious move.

He said that demonstrations were held in more than 20 cities of the UK against the holding of the G-20 conference in Srinagar.

Highlighting Britain's role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, the president said, "Kashmir is the festering legacy of partition." The Kashmir problem, he said, arose when Britain left the region after ending its two hundred years of rule in the subcontinent.

He said, "Kashmir issue has entered into a critical juncture and it was the responsibility of every conscious citizen of the state, especially those settled in the UK, Europe, and other parts of the world to raise the Kashmir issue before the international community."On the occasion, Senior Advisor Kashmir Peace Forum International America, UK and Europe and President Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland, invited the President to visit the UK.

