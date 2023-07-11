Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Urges Int'l Community Play Its Role To Resolve Kashmir Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community should play its due role to resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict in line with the wishes and will of the Kashmiri people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community should play its due role to resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict in line with the wishes and will of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said this while speaking at a dinner party hosted by him in honour of foreign diplomats and ambassadors posted in the Federal metropolis Monday night.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the president told foreign diplomats that the situation in the IOJK had worsened to an alarming level since the Modi government revoked articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution that guaranteed special status to the Indian occupied territory of J&K.

Kashmiris at this crucial point in time, he said, were desperately looking for urgent intervention and support from the international community.

He said that given the dire human rights situation in the region, it was high time that the world community should play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination to help resolve the Kashmir issue which happens to be the oldest unresolved issue pending on the UN agenda.

The dinner ceremony was attended, by the ambassadors of Norway, Turkey, Austria, Japan, Kyrgyzstan and the High Commissioners of Malaysia, Kenya, the Acting High Commissioner of Great Britain, the Political Consul of the American Embassy and several others.

