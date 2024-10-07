Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Remembers Victims Of 2005 Earthquake On 19th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembers victims of 2005 earthquake on 19th anniversary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the painful memories of the devastating earthquake that struck on October 8, 2005 as the nation prepares to observe the 19th anniversary of the disaster

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the painful memories of the devastating earthquake that struck on October 8, 2005 as the nation prepares to observe the 19th anniversary of the disaster.

In a statement issued on the eve of the anniversary, President AJK reflected on the lasting impact of the tragedy, stating, "Those who witnessed the devastation will hardly ever forget it."

He acknowledged that while it is impossible to compensate for the loss of life, the government has worked tirelessly to rehabilitate survivors and rebuild affected infrastructure.

He emphasized that the memories of those who lost their lives on that day remain vivid in the hearts of the people.

President Sultan also expressed gratitude to the international community particularly Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and China for their vital support during the crisis.

He noted that the assistance from the international community and the country’s armed forces provided invaluable relief to the earthquake victims, a gesture that will never be forgotten by the people of Azad Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey China United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Azad Jammu And Kashmir October From Government

Recent Stories

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

4 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

4 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui questions PTI's silence on Palest ..

Senator Siddiqui questions PTI's silence on Palestinian issue

2 hours ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack

2 hours ago
 100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad student ..

100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch

2 hours ago
 Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

2 hours ago
Gur Mela starts at UAF

Gur Mela starts at UAF

2 hours ago
 Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexic ..

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

2 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

2 hours ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

2 hours ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

2 hours ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir