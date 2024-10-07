- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Remembers Victims Of 2005 Earthquake On 19th Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the painful memories of the devastating earthquake that struck on October 8, 2005 as the nation prepares to observe the 19th anniversary of the disaster
In a statement issued on the eve of the anniversary, President AJK reflected on the lasting impact of the tragedy, stating, "Those who witnessed the devastation will hardly ever forget it."
He acknowledged that while it is impossible to compensate for the loss of life, the government has worked tirelessly to rehabilitate survivors and rebuild affected infrastructure.
He emphasized that the memories of those who lost their lives on that day remain vivid in the hearts of the people.
President Sultan also expressed gratitude to the international community particularly Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and China for their vital support during the crisis.
He noted that the assistance from the international community and the country’s armed forces provided invaluable relief to the earthquake victims, a gesture that will never be forgotten by the people of Azad Kashmir.
