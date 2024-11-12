Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Calls For Exposing India's Imperialistic Designs In Region

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to promote Kashmir cause at international level in addition to exposing India's imperialistic designs in the region

The president also lauded the overseas Kashmiris' significant contribution in highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people at global level.

He said that its due to the untiring efforts of the Kashmiri diaspora community that the Kashmir issue was resonating all over the world today.

The government would take all possible measures to solve the problems being faced by the overseas community here, he added.

"Despite Indian attempts to keep Kashmir issue away from international limelight, the diaspora community kept the issue alive at global level", he said.

The Industrial zones, could not remain active due to some reasons but we shall reactivate these zones yet again so that the overseas Kashmiris could be able to invest their capital in the state.

Meanwhile, President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry left for Bagh on a two-day visit.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate various projects of the Women's University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh on Thursday, November 14.

