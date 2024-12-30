- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Asks Diaspora To Raise HR Abuses In IIOJ&K
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiris diaspora community settled in different parts of the world should redouble their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Member of the British House of Lords Lord Qurban Hussain who called him at his office on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Kashmiri expatriate community settled in the UK must come forward in a big way to raise the issue of Kashmir at all available forums including the British Parliament.
Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in Kashmir, he said that since August 5, 2019 situation in the region has further deteriorated.
He said that the India's settler colonialism policy that seeks to change the region's demography has led to disempowerment and dispossession of Kashmiris. " India wants to change the Muslim majority of the region into a minority by settling non-state subjects in occupied Jammu and Kashmir ", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that granting fake domicile certificates to millions of Hindus was part of this grand conspiracy.
While on the other hand, the president said that that the occupation forces were busy in killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters.
Voicing his concern over the continued bloodshed and violence in the region Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the international community should take effective notice of the matter and pressurize the Indian government to resolve the lingering dispute that has been main cause and consequence of human rights violations in the region.
On this occasion, Lord Qurban Hussain assured the President that he would play his role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and especially in the British Parliament.
Stressing the need for construction of an international airport in Mirpur, Lord Hussain said it has been a long-standing demand of the people of Mirpur.
He also urged the president to use his good office to fullfil this longstanding demand of the Kashmiri expatriate community.
