MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Friday strongly rejected the Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar's recent statement saying that such baseless statements made out of frustration cannot change the historic realities on Kashmir.

The PM Haq, while terming Kashmir as internationally recognized disputed territory, said, "Sooner or later the Indian occupation army will have to quit the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

He said in a statement that lasting peace in the region was not possible unless the lingering dispute was resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He further said that India could no longer mislead the world through such political gimmicks and India has turned occupied Kashmir into a living hell for its citizens after stripping the region of its special status in 2019.

The Indian army is involved in extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances in occupied Kashmir- the region where no one’s life is safe.

On the contrary, the Prime Minister Haq said that the residents of Azad Kashmir experience a wide range of civil liberties, enjoying access to various civil facilities without any restrictions.

Praising Pakistan Army's constructive role as defenders and well wishes of the Jammu Kashmir people, the PM said that there was no comparison between the two as the Indian occupational Army has a terrible track record of killing, maiming and murdering Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, he added.

