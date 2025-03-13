Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds brave armed forces of Pakistan of the Bolan operation eliminating all terrorists

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has paid great tributes to the security forces' bravery and successful rescue operation that culminated in release of train hostages and elimination of all the terrorists involved in the hijacking
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has paid great tributes to the security forces' bravery and successful rescue operation that culminated in release of train hostages and elimination of all the terrorists involved in the hijacking.
While appreciating the security forces' strategy and combative skill to neutralize terrorists during the operation, the PM said, "Thanks to the courageous leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, the operation was completed without any major loss", reported by APP correspondent.
The armed forces of Pakistan were fully capable of uprooting the monster of terrorism with their professional capabilities, he said.
"The enemies, who continue to hatch conspiracies against the state of Pakistan, will have to face defeat", he said, adding that those who target unarmed and innocent passengers in the holy month of Ramadan do not deserve any concessions.
The entire Kashmiri nation, he said, stands by the armed forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.
The Prime Minister also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the security forces and passengers during the Bolan operation.
