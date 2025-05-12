Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Visits Forward Posts, Pays Tribute To Brave Pak Soldiers

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits forward posts, pays tribute to brave Pak soldiers

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited forward posts in the Barnala sector of Bhimber district to express solidarity with Pakistan Army soldiers

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited forward posts in the Barnala sector of Bhimber district to express solidarity with Pakistan Army soldiers.

The AJK PM paid eulogizing tributes to them for delivering a befitting reply to India’s naked aggression. He praised the Pakistan Army’s professionalism, their velour, unprecedented skill and commitment to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

The AJK PM said that the Pakistani forces’ retaliatory attack as part of the Operation "Bunyan al Marsoos" has made enemy forces kneel and lick the dust.

He also commended Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for his unprecedented leadership qualities and showered praise on Pakistan Air Force and Navy for demonstrating their professional capabilities being acknowledged both nationally and internationally.

He said that the Pakistan Army also responded to the Indian aggression on the LoC and destroyed their key military positions. He denounced India for deliberately targeting the civilian population and property.

He said that the payment of relief funds to the families of the martyrs and the injured within 24 hours was ensured, while state machinery remained fully alert and worked round the clock to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the PM visited the residence of Junaid Iqbal and his mother Shamim Bibi, who were martyred in Indian firing, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve ..

Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality

3 minutes ago
 DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Societ ..

DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society

12 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits fo ..

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ..

Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced

5 minutes ago
 Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in ter ..

Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case

5 minutes ago
 Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli ho ..

Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital

5 minutes ago
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: ..

432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar

5 minutes ago
 Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of ma ..

Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliat ..

Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans ..

Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export ..

16 minutes ago
 Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’ ..

Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentenc ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA to ..

Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir