Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits forward posts, pays tribute to brave Pak soldiers

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited forward posts in the Barnala sector of Bhimber district to express solidarity with Pakistan Army soldiers.
The AJK PM paid eulogizing tributes to them for delivering a befitting reply to India’s naked aggression. He praised the Pakistan Army’s professionalism, their velour, unprecedented skill and commitment to defend the country’s territorial integrity.
The AJK PM said that the Pakistani forces’ retaliatory attack as part of the Operation "Bunyan al Marsoos" has made enemy forces kneel and lick the dust.
He also commended Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for his unprecedented leadership qualities and showered praise on Pakistan Air Force and Navy for demonstrating their professional capabilities being acknowledged both nationally and internationally.
He said that the Pakistan Army also responded to the Indian aggression on the LoC and destroyed their key military positions. He denounced India for deliberately targeting the civilian population and property.
He said that the payment of relief funds to the families of the martyrs and the injured within 24 hours was ensured, while state machinery remained fully alert and worked round the clock to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the PM visited the residence of Junaid Iqbal and his mother Shamim Bibi, who were martyred in Indian firing, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
