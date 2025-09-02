- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Spiritual Leader Discuss Prevailing Devastating Floods Situation In Country
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:44 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and spiritual leader Hazrat Ameer Abdul Qadeer Awan, Sheikh of the Naqshbandia Owaisia Order Tuesday met at AJK House in the Federal metropolis and discussed various matters of current situation including the prevailing flood situation in the country.
The two leaders also exchanged views on setting future priorities to effectively deal with such natural disasters.
The meeting lasted for over an hour, during which discussions were held on various matters, including the current flood situation in the country.
Awan presented to the PM a gift comprising of Akram al-Tarajim, the urdu translation of the Holy Qur’an, and Akram al-Tafasir, a Qur’anic commentary, authored by the late Maulana Ameer Muhammad Akram Awan.
Awan was accompanied by a delegation comprising Naeem Bashir Bhagat, Secretary Information of Tanzeem-ul-Ikhwan Pakistan Amjad Awan, Incharge of All Pakistan Volunteers Muhammad Mustafa, and other dignitaries.
APP/ahr/378
