Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders to beef up security during Muharram

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has issued orders to state authorities to beef up security during Muharram

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has issued orders to state authorities to beef up security during Muharram.

According to details, AJK PM issued these directives while chairing an extraordinary meeting held at JK-House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday to review the overall security situation in the state.

The meeting was attended among others by top officials of the government including Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar and IG Police Dr. Amir Ahmed Sheikh.

Chaudhry Anwar directed the IG police to provide foolproof security to mourners and participants of Muharram processions and Majalis across the Azad Kashmir The AJK PM also directed that leaves of all personnel and officers of police, civil defense, 1122 and other related departments including administration should be cancelled.

He also stressed the need for devising an integrated strategy for effective monitoring of processions and gatherings through CCTV cameras.

"A central control room should be set up to monitor security across the state", adding that representatives of all the security agencies/departments should be deployed there to monitor the situation effectively, he added.

"Similarly, a control room will be established in the Prime Minister's Secretariat which will remain active round the clock", the PM said.

He further said that the Information Department and Special Branch must take steps to monitor social media to prevent the promotion of hateful content and negative propaganda.

He said search operations must be conducted in sensitive areas to avoid any unpleasant incident, adding, along with emergency response plan should also be developed to deal with any kind of crisis.

The AJK PM also directed that an uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured on the routes of Muharram processions.

Anwar ul Haq appealed to scholars and citizens to play their role in promoting inter-religious harmony and maintaining law and order situation in the region.

Meanwhile, during the meeting the Chief Secretary, while briefing the AJK PM about the arrangements made to ensure peace during Muharram, said that special instructions have been issued at the division and district levels to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

Apprising the PM about the security arrangements, the IG police said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out to maintain peace and order during the month of Muharram.

He said that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) regarding the holding of gatherings in the Muharram have also been issued to all stakeholders.