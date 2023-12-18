Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tributes to Abbas

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the mausoleum of renowned Kashmiri leader Rais-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, on the occasion, of his death anniversary commemorated on Monday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the mausoleum of renowned Kashmiri leader Rais-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, on the occasion, of his death anniversary commemorated on Monday.

The AJK premier, who was accompanied by the ministers including Dewan Ali Khan Chaghtai and Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, laid a floral wreath at the mazar of Quaid Millat Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas at Faizabad and offered Fateh for the departed soul.

President Muslim Conference and former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan welcomed Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq on his arrival at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Millat.

Secretary Services and General Administration Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary Information and Forests Ansar Yaqub, Secretary Physical Planning and others were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, a smartly turned contingent of AJK police also presented a salute to the departed leader.