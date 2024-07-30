Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tributes to late Sardar Ibrahim Khan on death anniversary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has paid tributes to former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on his 21st death anniversary, being observed on July 31 with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has paid tributes to former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on his 21st death anniversary, being observed on July 31 with due solemnity and reverence.

In his special message on Tuesday, the prime minister highlighting the deceased leader's peerless contribution and selfless service to the people of Kashmir, said that he played a key role in the freedom movement that culminated in the shape of Azad Kashmir.

He said that getting freed the motherland from the clutches of the despotic Dogra Maharaja and making it part of of Pakistan in line with the will and wishes of the Kashmiri Muslims was the mission of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan's life.

Reiterating his commitment to uphold the mission of the farmer president, the PM said that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till the freedom of Kashmir and the completion of Pakistan.

Highlighting Ghazi Millat's life-long struggle, he said that Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan served the people of Kashmir in various capacities.

It is worth mentioning here that after receiving higher education from abroad, the late president was elected Assistant Advocate General of the Maharaja's Government.

Later, he was elected as a member of the legislative body called Jammu and Kashmir Prajya Sabha, from which he resigned shortly and joined the freedom movement.

The AJK Prime Minister recalled that when there was no place for the Kashmiri political leadership to meet, Ghazi e Milat offered his residence in Abiguzar Srinagar and hosted the crucial meeting where a historic resolution known as Accession to Pakistan was unanimously passed nearly a month before the creation of Pakistan.

He said that it was during this historic meeting that the Kashmiri representatives decided to align the political future of Kashmir with the yet-to-be born state of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was amongst the towering leaders of Kashmir who played a significant role during the freedom movement and after the establishment of a revolutionary government in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the Kashmiris' commitment to the noble cause, he said that in order to achieve the goal, the people of Indian Illegally and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been scripting a new history of resistance by defying the Indian rule.