Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Assures All Possible Resources To Empower Civic Bodies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said on Tuesday that the government would provide all possible resources to empower local government bodies (civic institutions) to enhance their effectiveness and capability in addressing issues faced by the people at grass roots level

While talking to a delegation comprised of chairmen of district councils of Azad Kashmir who called on him in the state metropolis.

The AJK PM assured the visiting delegation that timely provision of funds to the local bodies would be ensured so that public problems could be solved at their doorsteps.

He said that all the issues related to the local governments would be solved on a priority basis and the government is trying to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps by empowering the local bodies.

The provision of all basic facilities including health and education to the people of the state was among the top most priorities of the incumbent government, he added.

The delegation was comprised of Chairman District Council Muzaffarabad Sardar Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi, Chairman District Council Mirpur Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Chairman District Council Poonch Rawalakot Sardar Javed Sharif Advocate, Chairman District Council Kotli Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, Chairman District Council Sidhnoti Sardar Amjad Javed, Chairman District Council Bagh Professor Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan, Chairman District Council Jhelum Valley Tayyab Manzoor Kiani, Chairman District Council Bhimber Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf and Chairman District Council Neelum Ghulam Mujtaba Mughal.

Whereas Local Government Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the delegation apprised the premier about the financial difficulties faced by the local bodies.

