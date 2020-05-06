UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Approves Projects Of Worth Rs 1500 Mln

Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday accorded approval to the several mega development projects worth Rs 1500 million for the capital city of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday accorded approval to the several mega development projects worth Rs 1500 million for the capital city of AJK.

According to a handout issued here, the projects approved were included Shah Sultan Bridge, CMH chowk flyover underpass, Saheli Sarkar Chowk, Allama Iqbal Chowk and design of the within city Ring Road.

The approval of the PC-I of these mega projects were given at a meeting presided over by Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Addressing on the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to initiate the work on these projects after completing the requisite process in June.

It is worth mentioning that the prime minister had recently announced these projects for the capital city, Muzaffarabad. The Works and Highway Department, after the announcement of the prime minister had prepared the PC-I and submitted for the approval.

Minister Works and Communication Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Principal Secretary Raja Amjid Pervaiz, Secretary Works Bashir Mughal, Chief Engineer Central Design Office, Chief Engineer Highways (North) and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, officials of the Central Design Office thoroughly briefed the prime minister about the projects.

